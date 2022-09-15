Octopus Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $36,972.80 (OPS)

Octopus Protocol (OPS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Octopus Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Octopus Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Octopus Protocol has a market capitalization of $36,972.80 and approximately $32,897.00 worth of Octopus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 490.4% against the dollar and now trades at $785.54 or 0.03895918 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00821046 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035252 BTC.

Octopus Protocol Coin Profile

Octopus Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,354,176 coins. Octopus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @octopusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Octopus Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Octopus is an open-source protocol to create, exchange, settle, and manage synthetic assets. It is a DeFi protocol that allows traders exposure to real-world assets by facilitating an environment for the creation and settlement of synthetic assets. To empower scalability and high-performance, Octopus Protocol uses the interface of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octopus Protocol directly using US dollars.

