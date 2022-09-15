Oddz (ODDZ) Market Cap Hits $1.50 Million

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Oddz has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $973,449.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,474.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.99 or 0.07086084 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00825027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00035323 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official website is www.oddz.fi. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.

Oddz Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oddz Protocol is an On-Chain Option trading platform that expedites the execution of options contracts, conditional trades, and futures. It allows the creation, maintenance, execution, and settlement of trustless options, conditional tokens, and futures in a fast, secure, and flexible manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

