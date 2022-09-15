Offshift Price Reaches $0.50 on Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $74,403.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001541 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009421 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000989 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Offshift Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,969,500 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io.

Buying and Selling Offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.