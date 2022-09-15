OG Fan Token Price Tops $5.55 (OG)

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. One OG Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.55 or 0.00028235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OG Fan Token has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. OG Fan Token has a total market cap of $7.08 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000449 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00030931 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About OG Fan Token

OG Fan Token (CRYPTO:OG) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios. OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og.

Buying and Selling OG Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences.The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including:Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges.”

