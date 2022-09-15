OIN Finance (OIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $605,675.96

OIN Finance (OIN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $605,675.96 and approximately $17,767.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance.

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

