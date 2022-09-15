OKB (OKB) Reaches Market Cap of $915.98 Million

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. OKB has a market capitalization of $915.98 million and approximately $24.06 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can now be purchased for about $15.27 or 0.00076888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OKB has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,855.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005127 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00058146 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012652 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005509 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00065308 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00013204 BTC.
OKB Profile
OKB (OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com.
OKB Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars.
