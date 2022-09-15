OKB (OKB) Reaches Market Cap of $915.98 Million

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. OKB has a market capitalization of $915.98 million and approximately $24.06 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can now be purchased for about $15.27 or 0.00076888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OKB has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OKB Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com.

OKB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and a Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects. OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply at 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper. Telegram | Facebook | YouTube | Weibo | LinkedIn “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

