Old Mutual (LON:OMU) PT Lowered to GBX 83 at Barclays

Old Mutual (LON:OMU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 88 ($1.06) to GBX 83 ($1.00) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Old Mutual Price Performance

Shares of Old Mutual stock opened at GBX 53.20 ($0.64) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 55.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 60.77. Old Mutual has a one year low of GBX 50.50 ($0.61) and a one year high of GBX 84.70 ($1.02).

Old Mutual Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Old Mutual’s dividend payout ratio is currently 775.11%.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

