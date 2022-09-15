Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) traded down 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.59. 1,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 99,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Institutional Trading of Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLK. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,058,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 94,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $673,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 22.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 16.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 77,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.