Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ OLLI opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $75.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.83.
Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
