Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $75.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.83.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.