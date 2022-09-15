Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Down to $10.41

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $9.80. Open Lending shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 7,356 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LPRO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens lowered Open Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Open Lending Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a current ratio of 18.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Open Lending had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 182.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth $219,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Featured Articles

