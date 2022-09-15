Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Down to $10.41

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $9.80. Open Lending shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 7,356 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on LPRO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens lowered Open Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a current ratio of 18.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 182.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth $219,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.
