OpenOcean (OOE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $592,259.00

OpenOcean (OOE) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. OpenOcean has a market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $592,259.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean (OOE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,903,846 coins. The official website for OpenOcean is openocean.finance. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.

OpenOcean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenOcean is a full aggregation protocol for crypto trading that source liquidity from DeFi and CeFi, and enable cross-chain swaps. Its intelligent routing algorithm is designed to find the best prices from DEXes and CEXes, and split the routes to provide traders with the best prices with low slippage and fast settlement. The function is free to use, OpenOcean users only need to pay the normal blockchain gas fees and exchange fees for the trades.OOE is the governance and utility token of OpenOcean that enables utility for users of the protocol and lets the community participate in governance. Governance token holders are able to shape the future of the protocol by suggesting proposals and voting on protocol parameters, dex aggregations, and future chains for starters.”

