Oppenheimer Increases Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $48.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BRZE. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Braze in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78. Braze has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 12,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $461,261.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,120.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 12,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $461,261.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,120.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,848 shares of company stock worth $7,171,451. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $22,150,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $776,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $134,674,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $3,086,000. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

