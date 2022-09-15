Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $80.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) received a $80.00 target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

ORCL has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.95. Oracle has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

