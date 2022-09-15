Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Set at $75.00 by UBS Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) has been given a $75.00 price objective by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.95.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last 90 days. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

