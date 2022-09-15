Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. 346,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,555,883 shares.The stock last traded at $78.45 and had previously closed at $77.08.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Oracle Trading Down 5.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.95. The company has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last ninety days. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.