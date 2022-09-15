Oracle’s (ORCL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Oracle Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.95.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

