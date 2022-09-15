Orbs (ORBS) Market Cap Hits $103.05 Million

Orbs (ORBS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. Orbs has a market capitalization of $103.05 million and $1.92 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbs has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs’ launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com.

Orbs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

