Orchid (OXT) Price Down 7.4% This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $71.48 million and $3.06 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000524 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,739.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005130 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00058270 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012726 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005518 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00065201 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

