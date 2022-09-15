Orient Walt (HTDF) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $259,312.38 and $108.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com.

Orient Walt Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies.”

