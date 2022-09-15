Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 40,993 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 671.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,993 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 258,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 153,263 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,074,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $39.87 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

