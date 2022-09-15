OVR (OVR) Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week

OVR (OVR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, OVR has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One OVR coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00003509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OVR has a market cap of $14.14 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 532.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.85 or 0.19180546 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00840955 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021054 BTC.

OVR Coin Profile

OVR was first traded on November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 95,013,434 coins and its circulating supply is 20,439,769 coins. The Reddit community for OVR is https://reddit.com/r/OVR_AR_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OVR’s official website is www.ovr.ai. OVR’s official Twitter account is @OVRtheReality and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OVR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain. OVR makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or smart glasses to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OVR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

