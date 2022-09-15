Oxen Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001053 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $12.43 million and approximately $623,196.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,715.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.47 or 0.07483975 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00181261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00024704 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00285623 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.22 or 0.00736581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.12 or 0.00599144 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,908,461 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

