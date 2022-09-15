Oxygen One Day Trading Volume Reaches $346,897.00 (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Oxygen has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $346,897.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxygen has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0508 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 36,998,246 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol. Oxygen’s official website is www.oxygen.org.

Oxygen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxygen is a DeFi prime brokerage service built on Solana and powered by Serum's on-chain infrastructure. Built to support 100s of millions of users, it serves as a permissionless, cheap, and scalable protocol that democratizes borrowing, lending, and trading with leverage and allows users to make the most of their capital.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

