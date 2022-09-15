PAC Protocol (PAC) Market Cap Achieves $4.80 Million

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and $49,085.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 17,162,924,615 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/PACGlobalOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | TikTok | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | GitHub | Reddit Litepaper “

