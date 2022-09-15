PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives $39.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PACW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average is $32.69. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth $45,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $71,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

