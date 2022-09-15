PAID Network (PAID) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $43,650.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAID Network has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 603.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.51 or 0.12454749 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00836943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021014 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com.

PAID Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

