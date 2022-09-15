Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Price Hits $0.0888 on Top Exchanges

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. In the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be bought for about $0.0888 or 0.00000446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $45,284.54 and approximately $51,225.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000391 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00032063 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. It launched on October 23rd, 2020. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official website is pancakebunny.finance/pool. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pancake Bunny is a yield farming project aiming to complete difficult missions for cake farmers to get more cakes.”

