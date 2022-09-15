Pangolin (PNG) Price Reaches $0.0690 on Top Exchanges

Pangolin (PNG) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0690 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 62.5% higher against the US dollar. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and approximately $527,903.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,474.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.99 or 0.07086084 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00825027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00035323 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin was first traded on June 21st, 2021. Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,467,861 coins. Pangolin’s official website is pangolin.exchange. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.

Pangolin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pangolin is a decentralized exchange (DEX) which runs on Avalanche, uses the same automated market-making (AMM) model as Uniswap's. Pangolin offers three critically important benefits: fast and cheap trades, community-driven development, and a fair and open token distribution.PNG is the Pangolin governance token. PNG holders can use their tokens to provide liquidity in Pangolin's pools and vote on proposals.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.