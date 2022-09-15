Paralink Network (PARA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $415,139.43

Paralink Network (PARA) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Paralink Network has a total market capitalization of $415,139.43 and $33,496.00 worth of Paralink Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paralink Network has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paralink Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 490.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $785.54 or 0.03895918 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00821046 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035252 BTC.

Paralink Network Profile

Paralink Network launched on May 24th, 2021. Paralink Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 330,266,217 coins. Paralink Network’s official Twitter account is @ParalinkNetwork.

Buying and Selling Paralink Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Paralink Network offers a multi-chain oracle platform for DeFi and other blockchain applications. Paralink Node supports Ethereum and Plasm, with more networks coming soon.Anyone can run the Paralink Node and serve as an oracle to DeFi smart contracts. Paralink oracle quorums are self-organizing, on-chain consensus networks for data streams that require higher degree of security. Relayer quorum is a set of nominated validators that perform the final oracle job validation and relay the results over bridges/xcmp. The relayer quorum is governed by PARA token holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paralink Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paralink Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paralink Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

