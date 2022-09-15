Pastel Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.79 Million (PSL)

Pastel (PSL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. Pastel has a market cap of $2.79 million and $1.80 million worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pastel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pastel has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pastel alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 536.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.37 or 0.19261273 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00839282 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021011 BTC.

Pastel Profile

Pastel’s official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork. The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/PastelNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pastel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pastel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pastel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pastel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pastel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pastel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.