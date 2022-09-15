Patrick J. Shea Sells 7,000 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$187.38, for a total value of C$1,311,679.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at C$2,400,936.07.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE WCN opened at C$193.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$49.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.89. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of C$148.05 and a 52-week high of C$194.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$175.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$169.66.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.32 billion. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.5095299 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.294 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.79%.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Waste Connections to C$138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$146.43.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

