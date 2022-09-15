Patrick J. Shea Sells 7,000 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$187.38, for a total value of C$1,311,679.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at C$2,400,936.07.
Waste Connections Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of TSE WCN opened at C$193.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$49.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.89. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of C$148.05 and a 52-week high of C$194.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$175.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$169.66.
Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.32 billion. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.5095299 EPS for the current year.
Waste Connections Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Waste Connections to C$138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$146.43.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
See Also
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.