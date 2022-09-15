Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stake Increased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $1,146,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 43.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 33,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.