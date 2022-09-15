Paul Carreiro Sells 17,370 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 17,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.05, for a total value of C$2,484,851.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,233,116.83.

Paul Carreiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 2nd, Paul Carreiro sold 42,100 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.13, for a total value of C$6,067,696.18.

TSE KXS opened at C$138.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 418.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$152.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$148.01. Kinaxis Inc. has a one year low of C$119.48 and a one year high of C$229.98.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$103.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KXS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$217.15.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

