Paul James Buys 5,823 Shares of Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) Stock

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating) insider Paul James bought 5,823 shares of Genuit Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.11) per share, with a total value of £19,798.20 ($23,922.43).

Paul James also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Paul James purchased 6,338 shares of Genuit Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £24,718.20 ($29,867.33).

Genuit Group Price Performance

Shares of GEN opened at GBX 330.50 ($3.99) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £823.51 million and a PE ratio of 1,652.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 385.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 429.55. Genuit Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 330 ($3.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 747 ($9.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37.

Genuit Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.00%.

GEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Genuit Group from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Genuit Group from GBX 713 ($8.62) to GBX 661 ($7.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Genuit Group Company Profile

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

