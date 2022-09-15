Pax Dollar Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.45 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $945.58 million and approximately $9.45 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in USDP to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.