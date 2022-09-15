Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Paychex by 31.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Paychex by 15.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX opened at $121.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.41. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

