PEAKDEFI Tops 24 Hour Volume of $119,020.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $14.19 million and $119,020.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com.

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

