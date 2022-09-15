Pearson (LON:PSON) Sets New 52-Week High at $931.40

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 931.40 ($11.25) and last traded at GBX 930.20 ($11.24), with a volume of 130930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 921.80 ($11.14).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 840 ($10.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.87) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 876.40 ($10.59).

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 845.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 785.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17. The firm has a market cap of £6.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,511.67.

Pearson Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

In other Pearson news, insider Sally Johnson purchased 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £17,994.66 ($21,743.19).

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.