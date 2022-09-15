Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $879.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 840 ($10.15) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 835 ($10.09) to GBX 975 ($11.78) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pearson by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Stock Down 0.9 %

Pearson Increases Dividend

PSO stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Pearson has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.8062 per share. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

