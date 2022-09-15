Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PEGA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush cut Pegasystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $39.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $136.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $56.72.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.31 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $39,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 66.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 690.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

