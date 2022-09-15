Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Down 7.3%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $10.24. 304,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,090,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65.

Insider Activity

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The business had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 283,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 515,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 224,222 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,493,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,709,000 after purchasing an additional 76,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 213,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.