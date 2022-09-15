Penguin Finance Trading Up 13.6% This Week (PEFI)

Penguin Finance (PEFI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. During the last week, Penguin Finance has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Penguin Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Penguin Finance has a market cap of $280,854.02 and $10,613.00 worth of Penguin Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 490.4% against the dollar and now trades at $785.54 or 0.03895918 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00821046 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020682 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035252 BTC.
About Penguin Finance
Penguin Finance’s total supply is 15,264,810 coins. Penguin Finance’s official Twitter account is @penguin_defi.
