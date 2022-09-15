Penta (PNT) 1-Day Volume Hits $10.00

Penta (PNT) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Penta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Penta has a market capitalization of $67,199.47 and approximately $10.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Penta has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,739.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005130 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00058270 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012726 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005518 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00065201 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

PNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Penta

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. Telegram | Medium Litepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

