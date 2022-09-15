Peony (PNY) Hits Market Cap of $3.67 Million

Peony (PNY) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $4,875.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00030073 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002423 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 341,224,389 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

