Pera Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14,673.00 (PERA)

Pera Finance (PERA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Pera Finance has a total market capitalization of $111,845.18 and approximately $14,673.00 worth of Pera Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pera Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pera Finance has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 490.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $785.54 or 0.03895918 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00821046 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020682 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035252 BTC.
Pera Finance Profile
Pera Finance’s launch date was July 5th, 2021. Pera Finance’s total supply is 125,350,784 coins and its circulating supply is 35,776,125 coins. Pera Finance’s official website is pera.finance. The Reddit community for Pera Finance is https://reddit.com/r/perafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pera Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pera Finance
