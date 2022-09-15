Peter Truscott Acquires 85,000 Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) insider Peter Truscott bought 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £193,800 ($234,171.10).

Crest Nicholson Price Performance

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 220 ($2.66) on Thursday. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 208.80 ($2.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 419 ($5.06). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 252.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 259.90. The company has a market capitalization of £565.23 million and a PE ratio of -1,100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 410 ($4.95) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 416 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 385.14 ($4.65).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.