PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.23

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and traded as high as $2.59. PetVivo shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 18,760 shares changing hands.
PetVivo Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.91.
PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetVivo had a negative net margin of 3,817.65% and a negative return on equity of 99.68%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of PetVivo
About PetVivo
PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PetVivo (PETV)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.