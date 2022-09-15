PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.23

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and traded as high as $2.59. PetVivo shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 18,760 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.91.

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetVivo had a negative net margin of 3,817.65% and a negative return on equity of 99.68%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PetVivo stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:PETV Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 139,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.40% of PetVivo at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.

