Phala Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.75 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0973 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $39.84 million and approximately $22.75 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Phala Network

Phala Network was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,250,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork. Phala Network’s official website is phala.network.

Phala Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data.”

