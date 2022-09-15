Phantasma (SOUL) Reaches Market Cap of $25.84 Million

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $25.84 million and $277,911.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00092324 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00075789 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00031113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007778 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,639,230 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phantasma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storageChain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain.The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

