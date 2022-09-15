Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:PM opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.62.
Philip Morris International Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.91%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
