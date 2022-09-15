Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PM opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.